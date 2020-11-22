BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In Baltimore City, the organization “Building Our Nation’s Daughters” worked to pack 270 baskets of food for single parent families on Sunday.
It’s the sixth year for their Thanksgiving basket drive event.
Drivers had their temperatures checked before accepting a route to make deliveries.
The founder said this year Thanksgiving is different for everyone, and single parents are struggling.
“Normally we have communal dinners. we have to stay in our homes and eat with our smaller families and so single parent families may struggle more to get food on their table, so we need to make sure they have the ability to stay away from our other family members so we can keep the impact of the coronavirus down. while also making sure that they’re able to eat and feed their families too,” said Ateira Griffin, CEO of Building Our Nation’s Daughters.
More than 75 community members made monetary and non-perishable donations to make this event a success.