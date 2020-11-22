Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Baltimore earlier Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 3100 block of W. North Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. where they found an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead.
The city is on track to surpass 300 homicides for the sixth year in a row.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.