Ravens, Titans Share Heated Pregame Exchange Involving Coach Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel Referees had to step in before kickoff Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium when Tennessee Titans players were seen huddling on the Ravens logo in midfield.

Ravens Look To Bounce Back From Loss To Patriots. What You Need To Know For Week 11 Matchup Vs. TitansThe Ravens are looking to bounce back from their disappointing Week 10 loss to the New England Patriots. This week, a lot is on the line when Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans come to town.