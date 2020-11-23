BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President-Elect Nick Mosby and Mayor-Elect Brandon Scott are changing their inauguration festivities.
Mosby said traditional inaugural festivities are canceled, saying it would be irresponsible.
The incoming council members are now coming up with an alternative swearing-in ceremony for December 10, likely something that is virtual and not open to the public.
Scott said in a tweet he will be sworn in during a small ceremony, with just a city clerk and his parents as witnesses.
He said now is not the time for celebrations, and it’s time to follow the city’s guidelines.
