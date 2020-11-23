TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Public Libraries are collecting toys and winter clothing to help families in need this holiday season.
Residents can make the donations at all 18 branch locations through Dec. 8. Libraries are open for curbside service from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The toys and other items will then be delivered to area nonprofits.
“We always look for special ways to support the Baltimore County community – especially those most in need – during the holiday season,” said Baltimore County Public Library spokesperson Erica Palmisano. “While some of our nonprofit partners are seeking toys for little ones, others need basic emergency supplies during this most unusual year.”
The toys must be new and unused.
Drop-off locations: Arbutus Branch, Lansdowne Branch, Sollers Point Branch
Benefiting: American Legion, Arbutus Dewey Lowman Post 109
Drop-off locations: Cockeysville Branch, Hereford Branch and Parkville-Carney Branch
Benefiting: Hereford Food Bank
Drop-off locations: Pikesville Branch, Randallstown Branch and Woodlawn Branch
Benefiting: Judy Center (Affiliated with Campfield Early Learning Center)
The libraries are also collection winter clothing and accessories as well as other items
Drop-off locations: Perry Hall Branch, White Marsh Branch
Benefiting: Community Assistance Network (Eastside Family Emergency Shelter, Westside Men’s Emergency Shelter)
Drop-off locations: Owings Mills Branch, Rosedale Branch
Benefiting: Eastern Family Resource Center
Drop-off locations: Catonsville Branch, Essex Branch, North Point Branch
Benefiting: Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County
Drop-off locations: Loch Raven Branch, Towson Branch
Benefiting: Turnaround, Inc.
(NOTE: Turnaround also needs shelf-stable, microwaveable foods for families in immediate need)
Residents with questions about the collection or the organizations’ specific needs are advised to contact their local branches.