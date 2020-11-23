Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Festival of Trees is moving online this year, like many events, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The good news is you can experience it for FREE this year.
WJZ is a proud sponsor of the event and anchors Nicole Baker and Rick Ritter and weatherman Bob Turk will be emceeing the event this year.
The virtual event will be from Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29.
Tree and wreath sales, gift boutiques, games, auction and raffle will happen 24 hours a day. Plus, family entertainment each day!
Proceeds benefit Kennedy Krieger.