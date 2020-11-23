Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 15 suspected DUI crashes over the weekend and charged 13 people in relation to those crashes.
According to police, four crash involved multiple vehicles and six crashes led to people being taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Over the weekend, @MDSP responded to 15 suspected DUI crashes with at least 13 people beinbg charged. Of these, four crashes involved multiple vehicles and six crashes led to people being taken to the hospital. Don't drive impaired this holiday season. @zerodeathsMD @MDSHA pic.twitter.com/u9zfEOs7zy
— MD State Police (@MDSP) November 23, 2020
They remind motorists not to drive impaired this holiday season.