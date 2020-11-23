COVID-19 IN MD:More Than 1.6K New Cases, 14 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Arrests, Crashes, Drunk Driving, DUI crashes, Maryland State Police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 15 suspected DUI crashes over the weekend and charged 13 people in relation to those crashes.

According to police, four crash involved multiple vehicles and six crashes led to people being taken to area hospitals for treatment.

They remind motorists not to drive impaired this holiday season.

