BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple positive coronavirus tests has led the Ravens to shut down their facility.
The team released a statement Monday:
Late last night, we were informed that multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine.
We have started the process of contact tracing, and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually.
We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers.
The Ravens are scheduled to take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving night. There’s no word yet as to whether the cases will impact the game.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!