BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens honored former WJZ photojournalist Eric “HeavE” Scott Sunday in the stands, just hours before friends and family gathered virtually to remember his life.

Scott died last weekend from complications related to heart surgery.

“Remembering our friend from WJZ, Eric “HeavE” Scott. A great man, who will be missed!! Thank you for the laughs and talks, HeavE” tweeted Chad Steele. “Rest in Peace.”

Remembering our friend from @wjz Eric “Heav-E” Scott. A great man, who will be missed!! Thank you for the laughs and talks, Heav-E. Rest In Peace. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/3F4P6BQOXQ — Chad Steele (@CSteele32) November 22, 2020

As Denise Koch said last week, any reporter who was ever lucky enough to have HeavE as their photographer had a brilliant, creative partner in storytelling. HeavE loved his work and it was impossible not to love him.

WJZ Mourning The Loss Of Two Longtime Employees: Editor Deb Kelly And Photojournalist Eric ‘HeavE’ Scott

He was always the brightest light in the room, had such a disarming smile, so much enthusiasm for life and so much love in his enormous heart.

Sadly, it was that beautiful and generous heart that suffered an attack two years ago. HeavE fought back, continued fishing, hunting and enjoying his family, including his grandchildren, waiting for a transplant.

A couple of weeks ago, his family got the call that there was a heart for him. We were all so excited for him.

But during surgery and after he suffered a series of setbacks that made his recovery impossible.

Tribute gifts in HeavE’s honor can be made to the University of Maryland, Baltimore Foundation in support of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine Advanced Heart Failure Fund. To learn more, click here.