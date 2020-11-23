BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Referees had to step in before kickoff Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium when Tennessee Titans players were seen huddling on the Ravens logo in midfield.

After being introduced before kickoff, the Titans all ran from the tunnel to Baltimore’s midfield logo.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was not having it.

The Titans had a meeting at midfield before their matchup against the Ravens. John Harbaugh walked out and shared some words with CB Malcolm Butler. pic.twitter.com/aSdk6cZrLp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2020

Harbaugh walked out and had words with Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler, who had to be separated by referees from the Ravens staff.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel then pulled his players to the sideline and spoke to Harbaugh, who still looked upset when they separated and he went back to his side of the field.

The Titans were looking for a chance to reclaim first place in the AFC South, while the Ravens were out to avenge their postseason loss and inch closer towards the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

The Ravens lost to the Titans 24-30.

This story was originally posted on Nov. 22, 2020.