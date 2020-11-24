BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President-elect Joe Biden announced Tuesday his first cabinet position picks. Among them, Avril Haines, the first woman to serve as Director of National Intelligence.
Haines has a long career in government service and ties to Baltimore City.
Before studying law, Haines came to Baltimore to pursue a Ph.D. in physics at Johns Hopkins University.
While in Baltimore, Haines and her now-husband bought a vacant bar on South Broadway in Fells Point and turned it into a bookstore and cafe called Adrian’s Book Cafe.
They sold interesting and unusual books, some by local authors, and held readings and events. Haines was also President of the Fells Point Business Association until she left Baltimore in 1998.
Announcing Haines’ appointment, Biden referred to this chapter of her past as part of her interesting and varied life.
As Director of National Intelligence, Haines will serve as the principal advisor to the president, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council on intelligence matters.