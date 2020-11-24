BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore area museums are temporarily closing as coronavirus cases spike across the state of Maryland.

Both the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Walters Art Museum sent emails to their users announcing they will be temporarily closing on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

“Like so many of you, we have been watching with concern the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region and across the nation. Public health officials have made it clear that group gatherings over the holiday season could act as a super-spreader event unless we all do our part to help slow community transmission of the virus,” said Walters Art Museum’s director.

The Walters Art Museum said it’ll reopen in mid-January after the holiday season. You can continue to enjoy the museum’s exhibits virtually.

The BMA will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen on Jan. 6, 2021. However the sculpture garden will remain open to the public on Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to dusk when there is no inclement weather. The museum shop and Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen will also remain open Wednesdays through Sunday.

“It pains us to close our galleries again, as we’ve heard from so many visitors what a valuable respite they offer during these difficult times. We hope that by doing our part to slow the spread of the virus in the community now, we will be able to open our Museum in full in the new year,” BMA officials said.

They will continue to offer digital experiences to audiences everywhere. Below are some of the highlights. Visit their website for more online programming:

Free Family Sundays and Art-To-Go

The popular Free Family Sundays at Home weekly drop-in event is now a do-at-home craft project that is emailed every Friday. More than 100 downloadable Art-To-Go activities for kids are among the educator resources on the BMA’s website.

Virtual Gallery Walks

Watch Virtual Gallery Walk videos for a glimpse of 2020 Vision exhibitions that opened this fall, including A Perfect Power: Motherhood and African Art and Adelyn Breeskin: Curating a Legacy.

BMA Stories

BMA Stories includes thoughtful features and behind-the-scenes glimpses of museum work. Current highlights include the second part of artists Elissa Blount Moorhead and Bradford Young in conversation with Arthur Jafa and an eight-minute guided meditation with Mark Rothko’s Black Over Reds.

BMA Go Mobile

The Museum has repurposed BMA Go Mobile in-Museum smartphone tours for people to use at home with tours for families, teens, and other special interests.

BMA Shop Online

The BMA Shop has expanded its selection of online merchandise and is offering free shipping on all orders over $25 through December 31, 2020.