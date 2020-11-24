Guinness Open Gate Brewery Releases 2 New Holiday-Inspired BeersGuinness Open Gate Brewery announced Tuesday the release of two new seasonal beers just in time for the holidays: Gingerbread Stout and Imperial Stout!

Thanksgiving Food Survey: How Do Americans Like Their Turkey Prepared?Thanksgiving is next week, which poses the question: how do you like your turkey prepared?

The Urban Oyster Operating Out Of Hotel Revival Rent Free Amid COVID-19 PandemicSomething's sizzling at Hotel Revival in Baltimore.

Ocean City, Maryland's Winterfest Of Lights Kicks Off Thursday, Runs Through January 2The beachfront town's Winterfest of Lights holiday event officially kicked off Thursday evening with a lighting ceremony.

Thanksgiving 2020: What's Maryland's Favorite Side Dish?What are those must have side dishes on your Thanksgiving table?

Ellicott City's DJ Kopec Hosting Another Virtual Dance Party To Raise Money For Mount Washington Pediatric HospitalSince the COVID-19 pandemic began, millions of people have tuned into Maryland DJ Chris Kopec's virtual dance parties. On Saturday, he's hosting another that doubles as a fundraiser for Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital.