ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting on Breslin Court in Rosedale Monday night.
Officers were called to the site of the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. where they found the victim outside of the townhomes in the unit block.
The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. He’s expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are still investigating the motive for this crime. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020.
Reward Offered
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP
Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org
Mobile App: P3TIPS