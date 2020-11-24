FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Anne Arundel County Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of West Chesapeake Beach Road at Sansbury Road in Friendship for a two-vehicle head-on collision around 7 p.m.

According to officers, a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was following a Dodge Ram westbound on Chesapeake Beach Road when the the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and attempted to pass the Dodge truck in a no passing zone.

The Chevrolet then drove wrong way in the opposite lane of traffic and into a 2012 Honda Accord traveling eastbound.

First responders had to extricate several passengers in both cars.

Three passengers were taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore by two state police medevac helicopters and one person was taken to Calvert Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by ambulance.

Mary Char-Lynn Phipps of Brandywine, a passenger in the Chevrolet, was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The preliminary cause of the crash was the Chevrolet losing control of the vehicle.

The driver of the Cruze was identified as 24-year-old Megan Elyce Dial of Lothian. Dial is hospitalized with critical injuries. Tyler Henry Dolan, 30, of Adamstown, another passenger in the Chevrolet, sustained minor injuries.

Linda Ann Halbritter, 59, of Chesapeake Beach was driving the 2012 Honda Accord. She sustained serious injuries, while her passenger 57-year-old Karl Edward Buhner also of Chesapeake Beach sustained non-life threatening injuries.