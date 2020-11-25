COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2,600 New Cases, Hospitalizations Hit Highest Levels Since May
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — More than a dozen people are without a home after a fire ripped through several townhomes in Montgomery County on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out just before midnight on Swallow Court in Gaithersburg.

Crews arrived and found the back of three townhomes engulfed in flames.

The news is no one was hurt.

Crews say the fire is believed to have started from an outside electrical outlet in the back of a home, and quickly spread, causing roughly $1.5 million in damage.

