By CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged a man in connection to the October 12 shooting death of Dwayne Edward Elliott III.

Davon Dominic Curry, 32, of the 9000 block of Rock Ledge Court, is charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Elliott was found shot inside his vehicle on Christo Court on October 12. Detectives determined that Elliott made plans to meet with Curry for an illicit drug transaction and during their encounter, Curry shot Elliott and fled the scene.

He remains held on no bond status following a bail review hearing on Wednesday.

