By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– All Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

This is due to a network issue caused by a ransomware cyber attack, school officials confirmed later Wednesday morning.

Mychael Dickerson said the attack caused systemic interruption to their network information systems.

Baltimore County Public Schools released this statement:

“We are aware that BCPS has been the victim of a ransomware attack. Our Office of Information Technology is working closely with them to offer technical assistance and guidance. We do not have any reason to believe that Baltimore County Government systems have been compromised, but the County’s Information Technology team is closely inspecting our network and all devices out of an abundance of caution, and has put in place additional security measures.  We will continue to work with BCPS to help address this issue so that remote learning can resume as soon as possible.”

The Teachers Association of Baltimore County is telling parents to leave computers off and not turn it on until they hear back from BCPS. They also said the system is infected.

