ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Nearly 19,000 new unemployment claims were put in this week in Maryland.
Nationally, another 778,000 Americans applied for benefits for the first time. The number is up about 40,000 more claims than economists expected.
It shows the job market’s recovery from the pandemic is slowing. This is the first time since July that national jobless claims increased for two straight weeks.
Get a county-by-county breakdown of unemployment claims for the week ending November 21 below:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – November 21, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|172
|39
|7
|16
|3
|Anne Arundel
|693
|145
|44
|204
|25
|Baltimore City
|1,140
|359
|82
|347
|65
|Baltimore County
|1,734
|455
|73
|419
|72
|Calvert
|127
|30
|7
|26
|3
|Caroline
|54
|7
|1
|11
|2
|Carroll
|154
|13
|7
|47
|9
|Cecil
|142
|34
|10
|27
|3
|Charles
|200
|51
|11
|65
|9
|Dorchester
|104
|16
|5
|9
|3
|Frederick
|230
|56
|9
|67
|8
|Garrett
|66
|14
|3
|9
|3
|Harford
|443
|78
|18
|78
|25
|Howard
|314
|83
|18
|131
|10
|Kent
|37
|8
|2
|7
|2
|Montgomery
|949
|268
|59
|317
|24
|Non – Maryland
|2,352
|504
|78
|194
|35
|Prince George’s
|2,317
|742
|120
|326
|47
|Queen Anne’s
|58
|11
|1
|15
|3
|Somerset
|49
|15
|5
|7
|4
|St. Mary’s
|59
|22
|8
|20
|3
|Talbot
|45
|6
|2
|11
|3
|Unknown
|674
|3
|3
|11
|12
|Washington
|390
|85
|13
|36
|8
|Wicomico
|235
|58
|4
|40
|5
|Worcester
|180
|22
|8
|32
|16
|Totals by Type:
|12,918
|3,124
|598
|2,472
|402
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|12,918
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|5,998
|Total New UI Claims:
|18,916
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.