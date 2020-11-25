COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2,600 New Cases, Hospitalizations Hit Highest Levels Since May
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Nearly 19,000 new unemployment claims were put in this week in Maryland.

Nationally, another 778,000 Americans applied for benefits for the first time. The number is up about 40,000 more claims than economists expected.

It shows the job market’s recovery from the pandemic is slowing. This is the first time since July that national jobless claims increased for two straight weeks.

Get a county-by-county breakdown of unemployment claims for the week ending November 21 below:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – November 21, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 172 39 7 16 3
Anne Arundel 693 145 44 204 25
Baltimore City 1,140 359 82 347 65
Baltimore County 1,734 455 73 419 72
Calvert 127 30 7 26 3
Caroline 54 7 1 11 2
Carroll 154 13 7 47 9
Cecil 142 34 10 27 3
Charles 200 51 11 65 9
Dorchester 104 16 5 9 3
Frederick 230 56 9 67 8
Garrett 66 14 3 9 3
Harford 443 78 18 78 25
Howard 314 83 18 131 10
Kent 37 8 2 7 2
Montgomery 949 268 59 317 24
Non – Maryland 2,352 504 78 194 35
Prince George’s 2,317 742 120 326 47
Queen Anne’s 58 11 1 15 3
Somerset 49 15 5 7 4
St. Mary’s 59 22 8 20 3
Talbot 45 6 2 11 3
Unknown 674 3 3 11 12
Washington 390 85 13 36 8
Wicomico 235 58 4 40 5
Worcester 180 22 8 32 16
Totals by Type: 12,918 3,124 598 2,472 402
Total Regular UI Claims: 12,918
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 5,998
Total New UI Claims: 18,916

