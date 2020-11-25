Comments
LANGLEY PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police have identified an off-duty officer who hit and killed a man Monday evening.
Investigators said Sergeant Edwin Flores was driving his unmarked car on University Boulevard in the Langley Park area when he hit a man trying to cross the intersection of University Boulevard and 15th Avenue.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police said the 15-year veteran assigned to the Internal Affairs division was not responding to a call or traveling priority.
Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call investigators at 301-731-4422.