By CBS Baltimore Staff
LANGLEY PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police have identified an off-duty officer who hit and killed a man Monday evening.

Investigators said Sergeant Edwin Flores was driving his unmarked car on University Boulevard in the Langley Park area when he hit a man trying to cross the intersection of University Boulevard and 15th Avenue.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said the 15-year veteran assigned to the Internal Affairs division was not responding to a call or traveling priority.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call investigators at 301-731-4422.

