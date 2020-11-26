BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City firefighter was injured while battling flames at a vacant home in southwest Baltimore on Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Hollins Ferry Road.

Officials said one firefighter was injured after he fell from the first floor into the basement, but is expected to be just fine.

“The fire did spread rather quickly,” Blair Adams, of the Baltimore City Fire Department, said. “It spread to the second floor and through the roof, which resulted in us striking out a second alarm and calling in additional units.”

Demetrius Brown told WJZ he saw the fire coming from the vacant home. He said heavy smoke is what first alerted him to the emergency.

“It was just orange and then next thing you know, just smoke,” Brown said. “Everybody is alarmed and it’s too close for comfort.”

Edwin Valencia lives directly across the street. He came outside with his wife to survey the scene.

“It’s so close to us and everything, and we have kids here,” Valencia said. “What if one of these houses catch on fire and these are right next to each other. One starts and all of them can probably go out.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.