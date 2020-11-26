PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) – It seems to have been a quiet night on the first night Maryland State Police were out patrolling for COVID-19 enforcement on businesses throughout the state Wednesday.

The new Maryland State Police COVID-19 prevention efforts made no arrests, filed no charges and only had to issue a “minimal amount” of warnings for people in businesses not wearing face coverings or social distancing.

The department’s preliminary information shows troopers on patrol and the high visibility units made more than 730 checks at restaurants and bars overnight.

They said an overwhelming majority of checks made found that businesses and customers in compliance with the COVID-19 requirements according to Gov. Hogan’s executive orders.

They issued less than 10 warnings for people not wearing face coverings or properly social distancing in businesses.

More than 200 calls/emails were received in the past 24 hours on the statewide COVID-19 prevention hotline.

Troopers did respond to eight traffic crashes involving suspected impaired drivers, including two who were armed.

Three of the crashes were in Harford County, two in Cecil County and one each in Carroll, Garrett and Anne Arundel counties.

A loaded handgun was found inside the jacket of the suspected impaired driver in Carroll County. A loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number was found outside the vehicle of the driver arrested in Anne Arundel County. Troopers also found 44 suspected oxycodone pills and about one-half pound of marijuana in his possession.

The troopers found both individuals were prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

They arrested at least 16 impaired drivers in Maryland over the last 24 hours.

Troopers are urging everyone not to drive impaired. They said they will continue to be on the alert for impaired drivers throughout the holiday period.

