BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead Wednesday in Bowie.
Officers responded to the intersection of Annapolis Road and Hillmeade Road for a collision involving two vehicles at around 4:30 p.m.
Police learned the victim, 70-year-old Winifred Y. Wilson, was trying to make a left turn onto Hillmeade Road when her car collided with a second car that was going down Annapolis Road.
She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.
The driver of the second car had non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 20-0055398.