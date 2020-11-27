Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after 18 lbs of suspected marijuana was delivered to a home in Glen Burnie on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Ravenwood Drive at around 3:39 p.m. after the caller said they received multiple packages on their doorstep delivered by UPS earlier in the day.
When the packages were opened, they found several clear plastic heat sealed bags with suspected marijuana.
It was taken into police custody where officers determined the packages’ total weight was 8,226.46 grams or 18.13 lbs.
Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information please call 410-222-6135.