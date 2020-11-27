SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — One man was killed in a shooting after an argument broke out during a community football game in Severn on Thanksgiving Day, Anne Arundel County Police confirm.

The victim has been identified as Louis Guy Newman III, 20, of Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Meade Village Road for a report of a shooting at around 1:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Newman III and another man with gunshot wounds. The second victim sustained life-threatening injures.

A third shooting victim was later located at a hospital in Baltimore with non-life-threatening injures, according to police.

Police said as officers were attempting to speak with potential witnesses, a foot chase was initiated.

Officers were able to catch up and detain the man, identified as Keith Irving Brown Eldridge, 19, of Glen Burnie.

Officers and K9 Units searched the area and found a loaded handgun along the path Eldridge fled on. He was charged with failure to obey a lawful order and firearm-related charges.

Police said this remains an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.