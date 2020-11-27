Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting after responding to a domestic incident in West Baltimore earlier Friday morning.
Officers responded at around 7:04 a.m. to the 1800 block of Braddish Avenue. They found a 31-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot graze wound to his face. He refused medical attention, police said.
While officers were at the scene, the suspect who had left before police arrived came back.
Baltimore police arrested a 30-year-old woman and took her to the Western District to be interviewed by detectives.
This investigation is open and ongoing and charges are pending.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477.