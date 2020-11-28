COVID-19 IN MD:Nearly 1.6K New Cases, 33 More Dead
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 6500 block of Hollabird Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck.

When officers arrived, they found Baltimore City medics rendering aid to the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they saw a black SUV, possibly a Tahoe, traveling eastbound on Hollabird Avenue when it hit the victim and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (410) 396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

