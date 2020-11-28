COVID-19 IN MD:Nearly 1.6K New Cases, 33 More Dead
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in south Baltimore on Saturday.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Pennington Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

