By CBS Baltimore Staff
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace on Monday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Blenheim Farm Lane.

More EMS units have been called, Susquehanna Hose Co. said there are multiple patients.

This story is developing.

