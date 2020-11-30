Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace on Monday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Blenheim Farm Lane.
#SHCo crews are on scene of a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Pulaski Highway & Blenheim Farm Lane. Additional EMS units have been requested due to multiple patients. #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/rIuQF8M0a2
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) November 30, 2020
More EMS units have been called, Susquehanna Hose Co. said there are multiple patients.
This story is developing.