COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A shooting in Owings Mills last week that left one man injured was the result of an apparent robbery, the Baltimore County Police Department said Monday.

The shooting happened around 8:14 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Beaverhead Circle and Hiawatha Court. Police said the victim, who they found nearby in the unit block of Tahoe Circle, was shot in the lower body. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The apparent robber got away with some of the victim’s personal items.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

