Coach Says Anne Arundel County Took 'Easy Route' In Shutting Down Youth Sports Instead Of Making Changes Due To COVID-19More than 800 people quarantined in Anne Arundel County during the fall sports season, all linked to youth athletics. Despite that, some coaches are advocating for practices and games to resume.

Baltimore Ravens' Games Against Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys Moved Due To COVID-19 CasesThe Baltimore Ravens' games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys have been moved due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens' organization.

TIMELINE: Here's Who Is On Baltimore Ravens' COVID-19/Reserve ListThe Baltimore Ravens have made numerous roster moves over the past week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the team.

COVID-19 Latest: Towson-Maryland Men's Basketball Game Canceled Due To Positive Test Among Support StaffTuesday's men's basketball game between Towson University and the University of Maryland has been canceled following a positive COVID-19 test among one of Towson's team's support staff, the university said Monday.