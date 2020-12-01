COVID-19 IN MD:Third-Highest Daily Case Increase Since Pandemic Began, Positivity Rate Over 7%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The trial scheduled for accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos has been postponed again due to coronavirus.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but due to a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state the Maryland Judiciary has restricted court operations which include the postponement of all jury trials statewide.

In this sketch made available by Capital News Service, Jarrod Ramos appears in Anne Arundle County Circuit Court Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Annapolis, Md. Ramos is charged with the fatal shooting of five employees at the Capital Gazette newsroom in June 2018. (Hannah Gaskill/Capital News Service via AP)

Last month, a judge approved a defense motion to delay a trial to determine Ramos’ sanity to June; it had been originally scheduled for January.

Ramos has pleaded guilty but not responsible by reason of insanity in the 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis that left five people dead.

At this time, the hearing has not been rescheduled.

 

