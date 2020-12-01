Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The trial scheduled for accused Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos has been postponed again due to coronavirus.
A jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but due to a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state the Maryland Judiciary has restricted court operations which include the postponement of all jury trials statewide.
Last month, a judge approved a defense motion to delay a trial to determine Ramos’ sanity to June; it had been originally scheduled for January.
Ramos has pleaded guilty but not responsible by reason of insanity in the 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis that left five people dead.
At this time, the hearing has not been rescheduled.