Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in northeast Baltimore late Tuesday.
According to Baltimore Police, officers responded to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane for a report of a shooting around 10:22 p.m.
There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Then a second victim was found also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 Or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.