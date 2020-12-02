PITTSBURGH (WJZ) – The Ravens were held without a score on the Steelers’ goal line to end the second half of Wednesday afternoon’s game.

The Ravens tried to punch the ball in with Gus Edwards from the one-yard line with time running out and no time-outs but were stuffed by the Steelers defensive front.

After the play, as the clock was running, the Steelers continued to lay on Edwards in an effort to run the clock out.

The Ravens were able to get set for one last play, but a play-action pass to veteran tight end Luke Wilson fell through his hands to end the half.

The Ravens went into the half down 12-7 instead of ahead 14-12.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave the officials an earful going into the locker room, pleading his case for a delay of game penalty after the Steelers were slow to get off of Edwards.

Experts and fans were quick to react to the end of the second half.

“In 2 straight games v Ravens, the Steelers are very good at keeping the clock running while on defense (or the officials are very bad at stopping the clock for defensive delay),” WJZ sports director Mark Viviano pointed out.

Steelers 12, Ravens 7 at half.

“Don’t even try to sell me on kicking a FG there,” WJZ’s Rick Ritter tweeted. “You’re down half of your offensive starters, going up against the best D in football. You’re in a rhythm, you take the shot when you’re that close. Awful clock management, though.”

“At least spike it with 1-3 secs left and make a 4th down decision. Brutal sequence and well done by the Steelers to delay things,” a fan said on Twitter.

The Ravens fell to the Steelers 19-14.