PITTSBURGH (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III said Wednesday that some players who tested positive for COVID-19 have had family members test positive for the virus.
Griffin said it’s not reported, but that aspect of the story makes their circumstances bigger than football.
RG3 says some players who tested positive have had family members test positive. Says it’s not reported but that aspect of the story makes their circumstances bigger than football 🏈 @wjz pic.twitter.com/dfIuhRVqHA
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 3, 2020
Griffin struggled in Jackson’s place, turning it over twice in the first quarter and completing 7 of 12 passes before being replaced by Trace McSorley midway through the fourth quarter after injuring his left hamstring.
The Ravens fell to the Steelers 19-14.