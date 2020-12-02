COVID-19 IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Climb; 2.2K New Cases, 42 New Deaths Reported Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PITTSBURGH (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III said Wednesday that some players who tested positive for COVID-19 have had family members test positive for the virus.

Griffin said it’s not reported, but that aspect of the story makes their circumstances bigger than football.

 

Griffin struggled in Jackson’s place, turning it over twice in the first quarter and completing 7 of 12 passes before being replaced by Trace McSorley midway through the fourth quarter after injuring his left hamstring.

The Ravens fell to the Steelers 19-14.

