By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An artist from Baltimore is traveling the country, leaving his mark everywhere he goes.

REED Bmore says his mission is about social justice.

His most recent stop was in Denver where he shared a piece of his artwork.

It’s a wire portrait of Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old violinist who died after an encounter with Aurora, Colorado, police.

Bmore says part of his decision to do wire art installations around the country was to help bring attention to community growth.

He hopes his artwork will be part of a bigger conversation.

His final destination is California.

