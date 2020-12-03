BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore mayor-elect Brandon Scott said he is self-quarantining after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.
“Since being notified last Saturday of a potential COVID-19 exposure, I have followed the CDC-recommended guidelines to self-quarantine,” Scott said.
“Since Saturday, I have tested negative for COVID-19 twice, and tested negative on three separate occasions prior to,” he said. “I continue to consult with the Health Commissioner and Health Department daily, and out of an abundance of caution, will continue my quarantine as long as the public health professionals deem it necessary.”
