OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on whether or not his star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, would play in Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
“It’s still too early to announce,” Harbaugh told the media Thursday. “There’s no season-ending injures. So, beyond that, I really won’t have any other comments on any of that right now.”
Coach Harbaugh gives injury and availability updates: pic.twitter.com/ma8pVQJ3Dd
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 3, 2020
Jackson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday, November 27, along with Patrick Ricard, Justin Madubuike and Morgan Cox.
The quarterback will complete his 10-day quarantine this weekend.
If Jackson is ultimately taken off the list, he could join the team for one full practice and walk-through before Tuesday’s game, according to ESPN.
In Wednesday afternoon’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, backup quarterback Robert Griffin III struggled in Jackson’s place, turning it over twice in the first quarter and completing 7 of 12 passes before being replaced by Trace McSorley midway through the fourth quarter after injuring his left hamstring.
Tuesday’s game against the Cowboys is scheduled to kick off at 8:05 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.