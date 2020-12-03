BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The temperatures in Maryland are dropping, and so are the Maryland Zoo’s ticket prices this winter.
Admission will now be $15 a person until February 28, 2021, and children under two and zoo members can still come for free.
Timed tickets must still be bought or reserved online before visiting with limited people in your group. Masks are still required, per Baltimore City’s mandate.
The zoo will be closed on Christmas Day.
New hours will start Monday, January 1 through February 28, 2021. The zoo will be open four days a week — Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday –from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will resume seven-day-a-week operations and regular ticket prices on March 1, 2021.
“We know people want to find ways to get outside and share comfortable family experiences during this time of COVID, so we hope that people will bundle up and visit the Zoo this winter,” said Kirby Fowler, president & CEO of The Maryland Zoo. “Many animals are more active during the colder weather and you are sure to see something that surprises you during each visit.”