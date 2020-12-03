WJZ HOLIDAY SPECIALWatch the Monument Lighting in Baltimore tonight at 7:30 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Serious injuries have been reported following a crash involving an overturned garbage truck in Columbia, the Howard County Police Department said Thursday.

The crash happened on Cedar Lane.

Cedar Lane is closed between Grace Drive and Freetown Road, police tweeted. The closure will be for an extended period.

It’s unclear how many people were injured or what led to the crash.

