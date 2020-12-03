Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Serious injuries have been reported following a crash involving an overturned garbage truck in Columbia, the Howard County Police Department said Thursday.
The crash happened on Cedar Lane.
Cedar Lane is closed between Grace Drive and Freetown Road, police tweeted. The closure will be for an extended period.
UPDATE: Cedar Lane closure is extended north to Freetown Road. Drivers are being diverted at Grace Drive/Freetown Road while police investigate.
— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) December 3, 2020
It’s unclear how many people were injured or what led to the crash.
