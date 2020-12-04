SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are re-examining evidence from a decade-old double homicide in Wicomico County hoping it will help them solve the case.
Twenty-six-year-old Antonio Darrelle Smith aka “Butter” and 31-year-old Arlene Byrd, both of Salisbury, were found murdered inside Smith’s apartment in the 500 block of Emory Court on July 18, 2010.
The autopsy showed Smith’s manner of death was homicide due to asphyxiation, while Byrd’s manner of death was homicide due to stab wounds.
Officers were called for a welfare check at the residence around 7 p.m. that night. After they got no answer, they asked for apartment staff to help them get inside. When they got inside, they found the two dead.
Forensics showed the murder happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 18. Despite numerous interviews and several persons of interest being identified, police have yet to identify a suspect in the case.
State police are hoping area residents who were home at the time may have heard or seen something.
Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore is offering a reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Crime Solvers can be reached at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.