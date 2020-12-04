COVID-19 IN MD:State Hits New Record With Nearly 3.8K Additional Cases In One Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Howard County are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in Ellicott City on Friday.

The fire broke out at the home located on Montgomery Road. Officials say the fire started in the basement and quickly spread.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control. No injures were reported during the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

