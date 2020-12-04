Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Howard County are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in Ellicott City on Friday.
The fire broke out at the home located on Montgomery Road. Officials say the fire started in the basement and quickly spread.
Update: Basement Fire – 5500 blk of Montgomery Rd | FF Wayne Sutphen was able to salvage this important item pic.twitter.com/7xa2c9zD1t
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) December 4, 2020
It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control. No injures were reported during the incident.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.