BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman has pleaded guilty after she failed to provide necessary supervision and medical treatment to two vulnerable adults in her care, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Friday.
Asa Ene Ita, 59, pleaded guilty specifically to one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult in the first degree and one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult in the second degree. She is sentenced to five years in jail, suspending all but two years on one count and a six-month suspended sentence on the second count- which she will serve on GPS-monitored home detention because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of her probation, she is prohibited from working in any care field involving vulnerable adults or children.
Ita is not a licensed health care provider but was operating at least two unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore. A resident of the facility on N. Luzerne Avenue left the facility in March 2019 and was found dead two days later, according to Frosh’s office. Ita failed to call police or contact the victim’s family until more than 12 hours after the victim disappeared.
Police also found Ita in possession with over 100 mostly full prescription bottles of medication for the people in her care, which they said indicated she was not administering essential medical treatment.