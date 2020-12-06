BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Restaurants are getting creative this holiday season to keep things going during the coronavirus pandemic.

With restrictions still in place, they are forced to think outside of the box, or in this case, inside the igloo.

“With the weather turning, these igloos allow us to extend those winter months, those colder weather months immensely,” said Nick Liberatore, co-owner and operator of Lib’s Grill.

Liberatore, whose restaurant operates out of Perry Hall, said they’ve installed six igloos on their outdoor patio. Each one is warmed by electric heaters and decorated with Christmas lights. It’s meant to allow tables to socially distance while still keeping the holiday spirit alive.

“It’s a nice way to come out and something to eat and feel comfortable,” Dan Jones, customer, said.

“It’s a really good way to stay safe, especially with the cases rising,” another customer, Ellie Bruggeman, said.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. The inside is decked out in decorations with a menu full of holiday drink specials.

“I think that it’s awesome,” another customer, Mitchell Walz, said.

While parts of Maryland remain capped at 50% capacity for indoor dining and 25% for areas including Baltimore City, Liberatore said their goal is to keep customers and employees safe and offer a unique holiday experience.

“We’ve really transformed our restaurant into a winter wonderland, just giving someone some angle and opportunity to experience some type of normalcy during this time period,” Liberatore said.

The restaurant said they are cleaning and disinfecting each igloo after every use to make sure there is no chance of cross-contamination.