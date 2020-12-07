Comments
CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from Catonsville, Baltimore County Police say.
Kayla Washington-Crosby was last seen at 12:54 a.m. overnight, missing from Grand Bend Drive, 21228.
#MISSING: Kayla Washington-Crosby (14), 5'3, 110 lbs, black hair. Missing from Grand Bend Dr, 21228. Ls on 12/7/20 at 12:54 am, unk clothing. May be heading to Baltimore City. Help us bring this teenager home safe. If seen call 911 or #BCoPD pc1 w/info at 410-887-0872. ^DJM pic.twitter.com/WREA3A2Ujt
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 7, 2020
Police said she may be heading to Baltimore City.
If anyone sees her, police ask them to call 911 or Baltimore County Police with information at 410-887-0872.