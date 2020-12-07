COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.6K New Cases, Positivity Rate At 8.14%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Catonsville, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Missing Girl, Missing Teen

CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from Catonsville, Baltimore County Police say.

Kayla Washington-Crosby was last seen at 12:54 a.m. overnight, missing from Grand Bend Drive, 21228.

Police said she may be heading to Baltimore City.

If anyone sees her, police ask them to call 911 or Baltimore County Police with information at 410-887-0872.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply