BELCAMP, Md. (WJZ) — A teenager is recovering after he was stabbed Sunday night in Belcamp.
Harford County Sheriff’s deputies were call to the 1400 block of Primrose Place around 9:13 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
When they arrived they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. They rendered aid until medics arrived. The teen was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives learned the teen was walking in the area of Church Creek Road with another child, when they were approached by an unknown man, who began pushing them. A fight ensued and the suspect pulled a knife and began swinging it at the children, stabbing the teen. The other child was uninjured.
The suspect was in his twenties. He was last seen wearing a red puffy jacker, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Moro, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154.