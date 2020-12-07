COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K Cases As Hospitalizations, State Positivity Rate Fall Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested two adults and a juvenile on shoplifting and hit-and-run charges following an incident in Glen Burnie over the weekend.

Kevauna Johnson-Ruffin, 20; and 19-year-old Keasia Jeffries are accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from the At Home store on Ritchie Highway.

Kevauna Johnson-Ruffin. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Keasia Jeffries. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

The incident happened Friday night at around 8:25 p.m.

They are also accused of running over an employee who tried to stop them. They were arrested after crashing into another vehicle while fleeing.

No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

The juvenile was issued a citation and released to a guardian, police said.

