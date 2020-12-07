Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested two adults and a juvenile on shoplifting and hit-and-run charges following an incident in Glen Burnie over the weekend.
Kevauna Johnson-Ruffin, 20; and 19-year-old Keasia Jeffries are accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from the At Home store on Ritchie Highway.
The incident happened Friday night at around 8:25 p.m.
They are also accused of running over an employee who tried to stop them. They were arrested after crashing into another vehicle while fleeing.
No one was seriously hurt in the incident.
The juvenile was issued a citation and released to a guardian, police said.