COVID-19 IN MD:Gov. Larry Hogan To Address Marylanders At 3 p.m.
By Tim Williams
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — January-like chill conditions continue Tuesday across Maryland.

Wind chills are expected to make it feel like it’s in the 30s.

Meteorologist Tim Williams says you should dress for a brisk December day and you’ll be prepared.

The good news, it’s sunny and dry.  The high will be 45 degrees. Tonight, the temperatures will drop to 38 degrees for the Ravens game and then continue dropping throughout the night to 30.

