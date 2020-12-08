BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Justin Tucker saw his NFL-record streak come to an end Tuesday night versus the Dallas Cowboys, and Ravens fans are blaming announcer Joe Buck, saying he jinxed it.

Tucker, who had made 70 straight field goals from within the 40, pushed a 36-yard field goal wide left in the second quarter of the game.

Right before Tucker went to kick, Buck pointed out Tucker had made 70 consecutive field goals from within the 40.

“I’m just gonna say [Tucker will make the kick]. No announcer’s jinx, come on,” Buck said jokingly.

Joe Buck officially jinxed all the kickers for the rest of the night. — 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙣🧀 9-3 (@Trxnzition) December 9, 2020

Joe Buck is a field goal killer. — THE STEELERS LOST (@King_Komma) December 9, 2020

Joe Buck jinxed both kickers in this game — Evan Wong (@EvanWongS) December 9, 2020

Joe Buck needs to stop before a kicker loses their career #AnnouncerJinx — Eric Mintzer (@MintSports) December 9, 2020

Tucker, 31, has made 95 percent of his field goals this year. He has not yet missed an extra point.