By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Justin Tucker saw his NFL-record streak come to an end Tuesday night versus the Dallas Cowboys, and Ravens fans are blaming announcer Joe Buck, saying he jinxed it.

Tucker, who had made 70 straight field goals from within the 40, pushed a 36-yard field goal wide left in the second quarter of the game.

Right before Tucker went to kick, Buck pointed out Tucker had made 70 consecutive field goals from within the 40.

“I’m just gonna say [Tucker will make the kick]. No announcer’s jinx, come on,” Buck said jokingly.

Tucker, 31, has made 95 percent of his field goals this year. He has not yet missed an extra point.

