BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen recorded his first career interception in Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Queen intercepted Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton in the second quarter, setting up the Ravens with excellent field position.
On the Ravens’ ensuing drive, quarterback Lamar Jackson hit wide receiver, Miles Boykin, in the end zone for a touchdown.
The Ravens held onto their 28th overall pick and selected linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 6’1″ 227 lbs. linebacker played his college ball at Louisiana State University where he was known for his game-changing plays for the Tigers throughout his career.
In just three seasons, Queen racked up 85 tackles, three sacks and an interception. He also helped the Tigers win a national championship in 2019 in which he was named Defensive MVP.