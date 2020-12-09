Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is being held without bail after he allegedly shot at another man in west Baltimore in late November.
A 44-year-old man was walking his dog on November 26 in the 2500 block of Lauretta Avenue at around 11:20 a.m. when an unknown man got out of his car and started talking to him.
As the two argued, the victim continued to walk his dog while the suspect followed him. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim. The victim fled and was not struck by the bullet, police said.
Police said they quickly identified the suspect as 59-year-old Dwayne Brown, of the address above. He was arrested Tuesday morning without incident.
He has been charged with first attempted degree murder.