By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is joining 47 other attorneys general in suing Facebook.

They allege the company stifles competition to protect its monopoly power.

The lawsuit specifically alleges Facebook acquired smaller or potential rivals and chased third-party developers from its platform.

The FTC slapped the social media giant with a separate lawsuit that looks to force Facebook to sell off Instagram and WhatsApp.

In its official Twitter account, Facebook says its reviewing the complaints.

