BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health reported its first cold-related illness death in Maryland for the 2020-2021 winter weather season on Wednesday.
The person who died is a woman in the 60-70 range, officials said. She died in Baltimore City.
“As temperatures continue to drop, Marylanders are urged to stay vigilant and to take precautions to limit their exposure to cold,” said MDH Acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Wear multiple layers if you go outside; if you need access to a shelter or warming center in your area, please contact your local health department.”
Maryland reported 50 cold-related deaths during the 2019-2020 winter weather season.
Marylanders in need of warming centers are encouraged to reach out to their local health department or to call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about warming center locations, hours of operation and available accommodations.
